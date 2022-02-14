KBR Bags $207 Mln, Multi-year US Defense Contract

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), a technology firm, said on Monday that it has received a $207 million, five-year contract to hold an analysis and develop recommendations to boost the capabilities of the Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target or PATRIOT missile defense system of the U.S.

KKR has bagged the contract from the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoDIAC) multiple-award contract vehicle designed to develop new knowledge for the DoD.

According to the terms of the contract, "KBR will support modeling and simulation efforts for surveillance, guidance, fire control, engagement decision logic, interceptor flyout, seeker, and warhead performance to analyze overall system performance effectively," KKR said in a statement.

The contract work will be primarily performed at Redstone Arsenal Government facilities and KBR offices in Huntsville, Alabama.

PATRIOT systems protect ground forces and high-value assets by countering a variety of enemy attacks.

