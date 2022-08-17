KBR Bags $20 Mln Contract From US Geological Survey

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR) Wednesday said it received $20 million contract from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Albuquerque Seismological Laboratory (ASL) to support more than 330 seismographic systems.

KBR provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers.

As per the cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete contract, KBR will provide support for more than 330 operational or proposed stations in 69 countries, including nearly 230 stations the U.S.

The KBR team will support the installation and operation of the USGS component of the Global Seismographic Network, a permanent digital network of more than 150 seismological and geophysical sensors, the company said.

The contract includes one base year, four option years, and one six-month extension option.

