KBR

KBR Bags $69 Mln CENTCOM Contract

July 20, 2023 — 06:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Engineering and construction company KBR, Inc. (KBR) announced on Thursday that it has secured a $69-million worth contract from U.S. Central Command or CENTCOM to provide mission-critical labor at three locations.

The contract, through the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program, is for a base period of two years, with an eight months option.

Under the contract, KBR will provide support personnel at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait; Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia; and Al Dhafra Air Base, UAE, over the next two and a half years. KBR personnel will guide and accompany local and other country nationals at U.S. military facilities throughout these three bases.

In pre-market activity, shares of KBR are trading at $63.38 down 0.67% or $0.43 on the New York Stock Exchange.

