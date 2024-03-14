News & Insights

KBR Awarded Project Management Contract By Sonangol - Quick Facts

March 14, 2024

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR) said it has been awarded a project management contract by Sonangol for the design and construction of a new 200,000 bpd refinery in Lobito, Angola. KBR will provide services encompassing the project management of engineering, procurement and construction phase execution.

The company noted that, upon completing the Lobito Refinery Project, Angola is expected to have a 200% increase in the capacity to produce fuel products within the country. The project will also contribute to significant job creation.

