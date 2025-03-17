KBR Awarded $176M Contract by Air Force Research Laboratory for Advanced Operations and Maintenance Support at AMOS

KBR received a $176M contract to support operations and maintenance at the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site.

KBR has announced the receipt of a $176 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory to provide operations and equipment maintenance support for the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site in Hawaii. This cost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract will allow KBR to assist in operating and maintaining advanced equipment, processing and analyzing data, managing system upgrades, and supporting modernization efforts over a seven-year period. KBR's work will enhance optical imaging and space domain awareness capabilities, crucial for national security by monitoring space objects. KBR's CEO, Stuart Bradie, expressed enthusiasm for this opportunity, highlighting the significance of collaboration with the government to advance space research.

Potential Positives

KBR has been awarded a significant $176M contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory, demonstrating the company's strong relationship with government agencies and its capabilities in space technology.

The contract provides a seven-year opportunity for KBR to enhance its expertise and service offerings in managing and modernizing advanced experimental equipment at the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site.

This award highlights KBR's commitment to advancing space domain awareness technologies, reinforcing its position as a key player in national security operations related to space.

The project offers potential long-term revenue growth through multiple task orders under the indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract structure.

Potential Negatives

There is a significant emphasis on risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, which could create concerns regarding the company's future performance and operational stability.



The contract's cost-plus-fixed-fee structure may raise potential concerns about profitability and cost overruns, impacting overall financial performance.



Dependence on a single contract with the Air Force for significant revenue could expose KBR to risks related to contract performance and renewal, affecting long-term business stability.

FAQ

What is the value of the contract awarded to KBR by the Air Force?

KBR has been awarded a $176M contract to support the Air Force Research Laboratory.

What will KBR provide under the IDIQ contract?

KBR will provide operations and equipment maintenance support at the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site.

How long is the performance period for this contract?

The contract has a performance period of seven years.

What is the role of AMOS in national security?

AMOS monitors man-made objects in space and develops next-generation capabilities for space domain awareness.

Who can be contacted for more information about this press release?

For more information, contact Jamie DuBray for investors or Philip Ivy for media inquiries.

HOUSTON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a $176M cost plus fixed-fee, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to provide operations and equipment maintenance support to the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site (AMOS), in Maui, Hawaii. The single award Advanced Space Technology Research and Optimization (ASTRO) contract has a $176M ceiling and will include multiple task orders.





Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide support in operating and maintaining advanced experimental equipment; processing and analyzing data; performing maintenance and upgrades; and managing the modernization of mission systems to support AFRL’s space research and development efforts at AMOS. This work is expected to be performed over a seven-year period of performance with KBR performing work with electro-optics, processing, analyzing and archiving data to improve models and simulation. Regular repairs and maintenance of equipment will be conducted. Throughout the lifecycle of the contract, KBR will maintain and archive detailed records of all system documentation to streamline quality configuration management.





“We are excited for the opportunity to support AFRL and provide the improvements required to modernize assets aimed at increasing operational and sustainable capabilities,” said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. “It also presents an incredible opportunity for KBR to collaborate closely with the government and partners, pushing the boundaries of optical imaging and space domain awareness capabilities.”





AMOS plays a vital role in national security by monitoring man-made objects in space and continuously developing next-generation capabilities to keep pace with the expanding space domain. This award is evidence of KBR’s continued commitment to providing solutions related to space domain awareness technologies.







