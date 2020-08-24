KBR Arm Wins DoD Contract, Aids Government Service Business

KBR, Inc.’s KBR government services unit, KBRwyle has received a $8.74-million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Per the contract, KBR will provide technical assistance, program management, and engineering, financial and logistics support to the integrated product teams that acquire and sustain F-18 series aircraft for Foreign Military Sales’ customers, as well as the governments of Finland and Kuwait.



Notably, major part of the work will be performed in Lexington Park, MD and the rest in Philadelphia, PA; Kuwait City, Kuwait; North Island, CA; along with Patuxent River. The project work is expected to be completed in August 2025.

KBR’s Government Solutions Unit: A Bright Spot

KBR has a diversified business portfolio, which helps it combat cyclicality associated with any single market. Presently, the company has been banking on strength of the Government Solutions (GS) and Technology Solutions (TS) segments to optimize growth potential.



The company’s GS segment — accounting for approximately 70% of total revenues — has been performing pretty well on the back of robust operational performance and progress on international programs.



As of Jun 30, 2020, its total backlog came in at $12.59 billion, of which Government Solutions booked $10.52 billion and Technology Solutions accounted for $561 million. Government and Technology units had a book-to-bill ratio of 1 and 1.5, respectively, excluding the impact of long-term PFIs.

Our Take

We believe that the recent contract will further boost KBR’s Government Services business. Moreover, its recent agreement with Arlington Capital Partners to acquire Centauri, LLC — a leading independent provider of high-end space, directed energy and other advanced technology solutions — will boost revenues, given attractive and growing federal sectors aligned with DoD and intelligence priorities that benefit from bipartisan support.







Shares of KBR have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Its shares have performed pretty well owing to the ongoing contract wins, acquisitions and robust organic growth.

Zacks Rank

KBR — which shares space with Fluor Corporation FLR, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J and AECOM ACM in the same industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

