KBR Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer Byron Bright After 15 Years of Service

KBR announces Byron Bright's resignation as COO; operational continuity maintained under new leadership in realigned business segments.

KBR has announced the resignation of Byron Bright as Chief Operating Officer, effective July 11, 2025, after 15 years with the company. KBR expressed gratitude for Bright's contributions to its transformation and success. Following a recent organizational realignment into two business segments, Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) and Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS), Bright transitioned from President of MTS to COO, with Doug Hill and Mark Kavanaugh now leading MTS. KBR anticipates no operational disruptions from Bright's departure and is focusing on growth and excellence in its core businesses. More information will be shared during the Q2 2025earnings callon July 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

Byron Bright's resignation allows KBR to reset its Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) segment with a focus on growth and margin expansion.

New leadership appointments (Doug Hill and Mark Kavanaugh) who have extensive experience at KBR are expected to ensure continuity and operational stability in the MTS business.

KBR emphasizes there will be no operational disruption due to this leadership change, indicating a strong transition plan in place.

The upcoming Q2 2025earnings callwill provide investors with further insights into the company's strategic direction and performance following this transition.

Potential Negatives

Byron Bright's resignation as COO could raise concerns about leadership stability and strategic direction within the company, particularly following a recent organizational realignment.

The timing of Bright's departure may signal underlying issues or challenges within the newly structured Mission Technology Solutions segment, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The company's assurance of "no operational disruption" following Bright's departure may be seen as a necessary but potentially optimistic claim that could be scrutinized if issues arise.

FAQ

Who has resigned from KBR's executive team?

Byron Bright has resigned from his position as Chief Operating Officer at KBR.

What is effective date of Byron Bright's resignation?

Byron Bright's resignation will take effect on July 11, 2025.

What changes occurred in KBR's business segments?

KBR realigned its portfolio into two segments: Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) and Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS).

Who is leading the MTS business segment now?

Doug Hill and Mark Kavanaugh are now leading the MTS business segment at KBR.

Where can I find more information about KBR's Q2 2025earnings call

Further details will be provided on KBR's Q2 2025earnings callon July 31, 2025, available on their Investor Relations website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KBR Insider Trading Activity

$KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART BRADIE (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,056,246

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

$KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 200 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$KBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

$KBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $55.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $63.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $69.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

HOUSTON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) today announced that Byron Bright has resigned from his position as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will leave the company on July 11, 2025.





KBR would like to thank Mr. Bright for his 15 years of dedicated service. He has been an integral part of KBR’s transformation and success, and we wish him well in his next chapter.





In January 2025, KBR announced a realignment of its portfolio into two business segments, Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) and Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS). In connection with this realignment, Mr. Bright moved into the COO role from his previous position as President of MTS, and the company appointed new leadership for the MTS business segment. Doug Hill became President of KBR’s Readiness & Sustainment business, and Mark Kavanaugh became President of KBR’s Defense, Intel and Space portfolio globally. Mr. Hill and Mr. Kavanaugh have each served in multiple executive leadership positions at KBR for over eight years, are members of KBR’s Executive Leadership Team and will now report directly to the CEO alongside Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR’s STS business.





As a result of Messrs. Hill and Kavanaugh’s leading MTS, KBR expects no operational disruption in the MTS business or the broader KBR portfolio as a result of Mr. Bright’s departure.





"We wish Byron the very best for the future, and I personally would like to thank him for all he has contributed to KBR," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "Recent events present an opportunity to reset MTS with a strong focus on growth, margin expansion and continued execution with excellence in our core businesses."





Further details will be provided on KBR's Q2 2025earnings call which is scheduled for July 31, 2025. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously through the Investor Relations section of KBR’s website at



investors.kbr.com



. A replay of the webcast will be available after the call on our website or by telephone at +1.866.813.9403, passcode: 301084.







About KBR







We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.





Visit www.kbr.com







Forward Looking Statements







The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial and business performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.







For further information, please contact:











Investors









Jamie DuBray





Vice President, Investor Relations





713-753-5082







Investors@kbr.com











Media









Philip Ivy





Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing





713-753-3800







MediaRelations@kbr.com





