KBR About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/1/21, KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 4/15/21. As a percentage of KBR's recent stock price of $38.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KBR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.16% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBR's low point in its 52 week range is $16.64 per share, with $38.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.22.

In Wednesday trading, KBR Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

