KBH or NVR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Building Products - Home Builders stocks have likely encountered both KB Home (KBH) and NVR (NVR). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, KB Home is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while NVR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that KBH is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

KBH currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.51, while NVR has a forward P/E of 19.11. We also note that KBH has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NVR currently has a PEG ratio of 7.83.

Another notable valuation metric for KBH is its P/B ratio of 1.30. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NVR has a P/B of 5.11.

Based on these metrics and many more, KBH holds a Value grade of B, while NVR has a Value grade of D.

KBH sticks out from NVR in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that KBH is the better option right now.

