KBE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR— S&P— Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.09, changing hands as low as $43.78 per share. SPDR— S&P— Bank shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBE's low point in its 52 week range is $39.28 per share, with $48.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.