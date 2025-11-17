KBE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.91, changing hands as low as $55.19 per share. SPDR S&P Bank shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBE's low point in its 52 week range is $44.34 per share, with $63.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.16.

