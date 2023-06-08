KBC SECURITIES Upgrades VGP (EBR:VGP)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, KBC SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for VGP (EBR:VGP) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.80% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for VGP is 96.77. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 0.80% from its latest reported closing price of 96.00.

The projected annual revenue for VGP is 145MM, an increase of 9.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.00.

VGP Maintains 2.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in VGP. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 12.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VGP is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.23% to 1,076K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 134K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 19.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGP by 38.88% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 77K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGP by 1.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 68K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGP by 36.30% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 68K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGP by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 62K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 19.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VGP by 39.89% over the last quarter.

