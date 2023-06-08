KBC SECURITIES Upgrades Fagron (EBR:FAGR)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, KBC SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Fagron (EBR:FAGR) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.26% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fagron is 20.98. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 28.26% from its latest reported closing price of 16.36.

The projected annual revenue for Fagron is 759MM, an increase of 11.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

Fagron Maintains 1.53% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.53%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fagron. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAGR is 0.16%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.86% to 8,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,510K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAGR by 0.70% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 926K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAGR by 13.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 770K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAGR by 0.65% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 498K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 443K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

