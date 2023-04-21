KBC SECURITIES Upgrades Fagron (EBR:FAGR)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, KBC SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Fagron (EBR:FAGR) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,510K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAGR by 0.70% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 19.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAGR by 29.58% over the last quarter.

LCOAX - ClearBridge International Small Cap Fund holds 24K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 109K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAGR by 3.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fagron. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAGR is 0.17%, an increase of 13.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.47% to 9,100K shares.

