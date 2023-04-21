KBC SECURITIES Upgrades Barco (EBR:BAR)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, KBC SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Barco (EBR:BAR) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 68.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAR by 103.11% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 9.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAR by 0.79% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 331K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAR by 5.26% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 25.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAR by 3.63% over the last quarter.

EKGAX - Wells Fargo Global Small Cap Fund (f holds 90K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 12.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAR by 3.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barco. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAR is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 6,076K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

