KBC SECURITIES Upgrades Azelis Group (BRU:AZE)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, KBC SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Azelis Group (BRU:AZE) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.81% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Azelis Group is 30.87. The forecasts range from a low of 20.70 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 34.81% from its latest reported closing price of 22.90.

The projected annual revenue for Azelis Group is 4,340MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

Azelis Group Maintains 1.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.27%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,508K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,797K shares, representing an increase of 28.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZE by 16.71% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 1,907K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,758K shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZE by 15.87% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 1,188K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 8.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZE by 17.46% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,181K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 35.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZE by 31.99% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 743K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 666K shares, representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZE by 13.75% over the last quarter.

