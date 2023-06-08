KBC SECURITIES Upgrades Ackermans & van Haaren (EBR:ACKB)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2023, KBC SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Ackermans & van Haaren (EBR:ACKB) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.54% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ackermans & van Haaren is 186.66. The forecasts range from a low of 170.69 to a high of $203.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from its latest reported closing price of 158.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ackermans & van Haaren is 4,762MM, an increase of 8.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.19.

Ackermans & van Haaren Maintains 1.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.95%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ackermans & van Haaren. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACKB is 0.14%, an increase of 6.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 1,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 295K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACKB by 2.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 292K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACKB by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 172K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACKB by 2.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 171K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACKB by 10.74% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 121K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACKB by 5.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.