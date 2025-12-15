KBC SECURITIES Maintains Xior Student Housing (XIORF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, KBC SECURITIES maintained coverage of Xior Student Housing (OTCPK:XIORF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.36% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xior Student Housing is $36.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.26 to a high of $41.94. The average price target represents an increase of 29.36% from its latest reported closing price of $28.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xior Student Housing is 109MM, a decrease of 50.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xior Student Housing. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIORF is 0.14%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 2,779K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 535K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIORF by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 334K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIORF by 3.35% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 256K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 246K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIORF by 11.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 196K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIORF by 4.10% over the last quarter.

CSFAX - Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. holds 166K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIORF by 27.98% over the last quarter.

