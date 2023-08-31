KBC SECURITIES Maintains Xior Student Housing (EBR:XIOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, KBC SECURITIES maintained coverage of Xior Student Housing (EBR:XIOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.82% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xior Student Housing is 36.46. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 33.82% from its latest reported closing price of 27.25.

The projected annual revenue for Xior Student Housing is 149MM, a decrease of 4.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.38.

Xior Student Housing Maintains 6.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -7.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xior Student Housing. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XIOR is 0.07%, a decrease of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.35% to 1,806K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 362K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 248K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 15.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 0.64% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 210K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 10.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 10.02% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 142K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 0.85% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 116K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XIOR by 7.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

