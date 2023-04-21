KBC SECURITIES Maintains bpost (EBR:BPOST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, KBC SECURITIES maintained coverage of bpost (EBR:BPOST) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 378K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 6.90% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 13.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 4.38% over the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 86K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 9.72% over the last quarter.

FDTS - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 24.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 2.18% over the last quarter.

EUSC - WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 226.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 79.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in bpost. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOST is 0.05%, a decrease of 29.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 9,154K shares.

