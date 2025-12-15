KBC SECURITIES Maintains Ackermans & Van Haaren NV - Depositary Receipt (AVHNY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, KBC SECURITIES maintained coverage of Ackermans & Van Haaren NV - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AVHNY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ackermans & Van Haaren NV - Depositary Receipt is $68.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.03 to a high of $135.27. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ackermans & Van Haaren NV - Depositary Receipt is 4,501MM, a decrease of 27.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ackermans & Van Haaren NV - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVHNY is 0.06%, an increase of 18.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 312K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVHNY by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 193K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVHNY by 4.30% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVHNY by 4.51% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 46K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVHNY by 7.74% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVHNY by 1.45% over the last quarter.

