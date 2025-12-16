KBC SECURITIES Maintains Ackermans & Van Haaren (AVHNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, KBC SECURITIES maintained coverage of Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCPK:AVHNF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ackermans & Van Haaren. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVHNF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 1,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 312K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVHNF by 6.19% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 307K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 193K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVHNF by 4.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 154K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVHNF by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 152K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

