KBC SECURITIES Maintains ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt (ABMRF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, KBC SECURITIES maintained coverage of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ABMRF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.10% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $31.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.87 to a high of $39.18. The average price target represents an increase of 93.10% from its latest reported closing price of $16.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 8,068MM, a decrease of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 293 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABMRF is 0.33%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 91,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 9,840K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,188K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABMRF by 25.44% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,426K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,006K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABMRF by 37.46% over the last quarter.

FDVV - Fidelity High Dividend ETF holds 4,695K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares , representing an increase of 14.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABMRF by 25.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,615K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,359K shares , representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABMRF by 21.15% over the last quarter.

PMACX - Victory Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund Class C holds 3,986K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,760K shares , representing a decrease of 69.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABMRF by 30.53% over the last quarter.

