KBC SECURITIES Maintains ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt (AAVMY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, KBC SECURITIES maintained coverage of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:AAVMY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.25% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $37.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.12 to a high of $46.41. The average price target represents an increase of 120.25% from its latest reported closing price of $17.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 8,068MM, a decrease of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABN AMRO Bank N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAVMY is 0.02%, an increase of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.55% to 166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 138K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing a decrease of 33.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAVMY by 67.54% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 24K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 23.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAVMY by 38.68% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 97.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAVMY by 4,017.79% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

