KBC SECURITIES Downgrades Elia Group (EBR:ELI)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, KBC SECURITIES downgraded their outlook for Elia Group (EBR:ELI) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Partners Group Private Equity holds 19K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELI by 13.82% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST Legg Mason Diversified Growth Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELI by 0.71% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL International Index Fund Class 2 holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elia Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELI is 0.12%, an increase of 3.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 2,819K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.