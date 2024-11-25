KBC Group price target raised to EUR 86.50 from EUR 85 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Giulia Aurora Miotto raised the firm’s price target on KBC Group (KBCSY) to EUR 86.50 from EUR 85 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

