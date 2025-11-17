KBC Ancora (ENXTBR:KBCA) Price Target Increased by 41.67% to 86.70

The average one-year price target for KBC Ancora (ENXTBR:KBCA) has been revised to 86,70 € / share. This is an increase of 41.67% from the prior estimate of 61,20 € dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85,85 € to a high of 89,25 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.75% from the latest reported closing price of 72,40 € / share.

KBC Ancora Maintains 4.57% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 4.57%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.81. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in KBC Ancora. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBCA is 0.24%, an increase of 3.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 3,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 864K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares , representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCA by 16.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCA by 5.01% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 425K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 337K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCA by 1.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 288K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 284K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBCA by 6.05% over the last quarter.

