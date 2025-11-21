KB Home Stock Rises 8% After Announcing Multiple Community Launches Across Florida And California

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) rose 8.03% on Friday, closing at $62.51, up $4.65, after announcing the grand openings of five new residential communities across Florida and California.

The company opened a new single-family home community in St. Cloud, Florida, featuring energy-efficient designs and access to top-rated schools. It also launched two new communities within the Placer One master plan in Roseville, California, offering proximity to parks, retail, and major employment centers.

Additionally, KB Home opened two more communities within the Griffin Park master plan in Manteca, California, and a new neighborhood in the Watson Ranch master plan in American Canyon, expanding its presence in high-demand Northern California markets.

The openings collectively highlight KB Home's strategy of meeting demand for affordable, energy-efficient homes in master-planned environments with amenities like community parks, walking trails, and easy commuter access.

For the day, KBH opened at $59.80 on the New York Stock Exchange, traded between $59.19 and $62.51, and had a previous close of $57.86. Trading volume came in heavier than usual as investors reacted to the expansion news. The stock's 52-week range is $44.67 - $74.09.

