KB Home Stock Is Down 15%. So Why Did One Investor Buy Up $4 Million in Shares Last Quarter?

Key Points

EMG Holdings initiated a new stake in KB Home last quarter, buying up 77,657 shares.

The quarter-end position value was $4.02 million, resulting from the new position initiation.

The transaction represented a 1.15% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

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On May 19, 2026, EMG Holdings disclosed a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH), acquiring 77,657 shares in a trade estimated at $4.57 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 19, 2026, EMG Holdings reported purchasing 77,657 shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the first quarter. The estimated value of this transaction was $4.57 million, based on the quarterly average share price. As of March 31, 2026, the holding was valued at $4.02 million, reflecting the new position and subsequent price movements during the quarter.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: EFC: $11.39 million (16.7% of AUM) NYSE: MFA: $6.12 million (9.0% of AUM) NYSE: MHO: $5.84 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSE: PFSI: $5.74 million (8.4% of AUM) NYSE: CPT: $5.39 million (7.9% of AUM)

As of May 18, 2026, KB Home shares were priced at $45.64, down 15% over the past year and lagging the S&P 500, which is instead up about 25%.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.92 billion Net Income (TTM) $352.66 million Dividend Yield 2% Price (as of market close May 18, 2026) $45.64

Company snapshot

KB Home develops and sells single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums, with additional offerings in insurance and title services.

The firm generates revenue primarily through home sales across multiple U.S. regions, complemented by ancillary financial services.

It targets first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers in states including California, Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

KB Home focuses on residential construction for a diverse range of buyers, including first-time and move-up customers. The company leverages a regional operating model and offers integrated financial and insurance services.

What this transaction means for investors

Homebuilder stocks have struggled under the weight of high mortgage rates and cautious consumers, but EMG’s new position suggests it still sees value here. Still, KB Home’s latest quarter was a bit uneven on the surface. Revenue fell 23% year over year to $1.08 billion, while diluted earnings per share dropped to $0.52 from $1.49 a year earlier. Gross margins also compressed, with housing gross profit margin sliding to 15.3% from 20.2% as the company leaned on price reductions and incentives to drive demand.



However, there were also some encouraging signs beneath the headline numbers. Net orders actually rose 3% to 2,846 homes, cancellation rates improved to 12% from 16%, and KB Home continued aggressively buying back stock, repurchasing $50 million worth of shares during the quarter.



For long-term investors, it’s important to remember that housing stocks can be very cyclical. If mortgage rates eventually ease, beaten-down homebuilders could recover faster than many investors currently expect.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends KB Home and recommends the following options: short July 2026 $60 calls on KB Home. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.