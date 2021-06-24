KB Home Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of KB Home (Symbol: KBH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.80, changing hands as low as $40.13 per share. KB Home shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KBH's low point in its 52 week range is $27.51 per share, with $52.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.40.

