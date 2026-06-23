KB Home Reports Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $27.34 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $107.88 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 27.0% to $1.11 billion from $1.52 billion last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.34 Mln. vs. $107.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.11 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.

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