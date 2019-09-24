KB Home Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Wall Street is looking for earnings of 66 cents a share, according to FactSet. The consensus is for the company to deliver $1.171 billion in sales.

Mortgage rates have dropped, making new-home purchases more affordable. That is especially true at the entry-level segment of the market.

KB Home reports earnings on Wednesday after the market closes.

The home builder’s stock (ticker: KBH) has surged more than 66% this year, compared with an almost 20% gain for the S&P 500.

Here’s what Wall Street expects from KB Home, along with some recent history.

• Home-building stocks have also benefited from the generational demand as the millennial generation’s household-formation rate picks up.

• Consumer confidence, a major factor in a large purchase such as a home, also remains strong.

The company has scheduled a call with investors for 5 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

