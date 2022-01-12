Markets
KBH

KB Home Q4 Profit Beats Street View, But Revenues Fall Short

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) Wednesday reported an increased profit for the fourth quarter, as revenues surged 40% reflecting increase in homes delivered and selling price. Earnings for the quarter trumped Wall Street estimates, while revenues fell short of expectations.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $174.2 million or $1.91 per share, up from $106.1 million or $1.12 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues for the quarter surged 40% to $1.68 billion from $1.19 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

"We delivered outstanding growth in revenues and margins in our 2021 fourth quarter, leading to a more than 70% year-over-year increase in earnings per share. With the strong finish to 2021, we generated a full-year return on equity of approximately 20%," said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company said homes delivered for the quarter rose 28% to 3,679, while average selling price increased 9% to $451,100.

Homebuilding operating income advanced 85% to $214.4 million. The homebuilding operating income margin improved 310 basis points to 12.8%.

Looking forward to the full year 2022, the company expects housing revenues in the range of $7.20 billion to $7.60 billion and average selling price of $480,000 to $490,000.

KBH closed Wednesday's trading at $42.38, up $0.23 or 0.55%, on the NYSE. The stock further gained $0.23 or 0.54% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KBH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular