KB Home Q4 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $150.30 million, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $216.41 million, or $2.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.9% to $1.67 billion from $1.94 billion last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $150.30 Mln. vs. $216.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.85 vs. $2.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.

