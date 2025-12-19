KB Home Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decline Y/Y

KB Home KBH reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. The quarter’s earnings and total revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but decreased on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home’s quarterly performance remained under pressure amid a challenging economic and geopolitical environment, with low consumer confidence, affordability concerns and a still-high mortgage rate continuing to constrain demand. In response to these macro headwinds, management has adopted a measured outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2026, underpinned by management’s confidence in its operating strategy and value-driven, transparent build-to-order model.

However, KB Home is focused on sustaining high customer satisfaction, expanding its build-to-order mix, shortening construction cycle times and further reducing direct costs, while maintaining disciplined pacing and pricing to optimize returns. Supported by a strong balance sheet, solid cash flow and ongoing shareholder returns, the company is positioned for margin recovery and long-term growth, with 35 to 40 new community openings expected to enhance margins through a predominantly build-to-order mix.

Following the earnings release, KBH stock declined 4.8% during yesterday’s after-hours.

KBH’s Q4 Earnings & Revenue Discussion

The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 by 7.3%. In the year-ago quarter, it reported an adjusted EPS of $2.53.

Total revenues of $1.69 billion also surpassed the consensus mark of $1.65 billion by 2.8% but decreased 15.5% year over year.

KB Homes’ Segmental Details

Homebuilding: The segment's revenues of $1.686 billion declined 15.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $1.993 billion. The number of homes delivered was 3,619 units, down 9% from the year-ago period’s level of 3,978 units. The reported figure was up from our projection of 3,552 units for the quarter. The average selling price (ASP) decreased 7.1% from a year ago to $465,600. Our model predicted deliveries’ ASP to be $462,300.

Net orders declined 10.2% from the prior year to 2,414 units. The value of net orders was also down to $1.1 billion from the year-ago quarter’s value of $1.32 billion. We projected net orders to be 2,727 units or $1.28 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Absorption or monthly net orders per community decreased to 3 from 3.5 year over year.

The cancellation rate, as a percentage of gross orders, was 18% compared with 17% in the year-ago period.

The quarter-end backlog totaled 3,128 homes, down from the year-ago figure of 4,434 homes. Further, potential housing revenues from the backlog declined 37.5% from the prior-year period to $1.4 billion.

The average community count was up year over year by 5% to 268, and the ending community count was up 5% to 271.

Within homebuilding, the housing gross margin (excluding inventory-related charges) contracted 310 basis points (bps) year over year to 17.8%. The contraction was primarily driven by pricing reductions, higher relative land costs and an unfavorable geographic mix, partially. Our model anticipated the housing gross margin to be at exactly 17.8% for the quarter.

In the quarter, selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as a percentage of housing revenues, expanded 60 bps to 10%.

Homebuilding operating margin (excluding inventory-related charges) was 7.8%, down from 11.5%. We expected the operating margin to be 8.3% for the reported quarter.

Financial Services: The segment's revenues declined 26.9% year over year to $8.7 million. The pre-tax income was $10.6 million, down 19.1% from a year ago. The downturn reflected reduced equity income from the mortgage banking joint venture, partly offset by increased insurance commission revenues.

FY25 Highlights

KB Home’s total revenues during fiscal 2025 were $6.24 billion, down from $6.93 billion reported in fiscal 2024. Homebuilding revenues decreased to $6.21 billion from $6.9 billion reported a year ago, while EPS declined year over year to $6.15 from $8.45.



KB Home delivered 12,902 homes during the same period, which was down year over year from 14,169 homes reported last year. The average selling price edged down slightly to $481,400 from $486,900.

KB Home’s Financial Position

KB Home had homebuilding cash and cash equivalents of $228.6 million as of Nov. 30, 2025, down from $598 million reported at the end of fiscal 2024. The company had a total liquidity of $1.43 billion, including $1.2 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facility, with no cash borrowings outstanding.

As of the end of the fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, the debt-to-capital was 30.3%, up from 29.4% at the end of fiscal 2024.

In fiscal 2025, KBH repurchased approximately 9.4 million shares of its outstanding common stock for $538.5 million (or $57.37 per share). As of Nov. 30, 2025, it had $900 million remaining under the repurchase authorization.

KB Home Unveils Q1 FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company is expecting housing revenues to be in the $1.05-$1.15 billion band, down from $1.39 billion reported in the year-ago period. It expects deliveries to be in the range of 2,300-2,500 homes compared with 2,770 homes delivered in the year-ago period.

Assuming no inventory-related charges, the housing gross profit margin is expected to be between 15.4% and 16%, down from 20.2% reported in the year-ago period. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of housing revenues, are expected to be in the range of 12.2% to 12.8%, compared with 11% reported in the year-ago period.

KBH projects an effective tax rate of approximately 19%.

FY26 Guidance by KBH

For fiscal 2026, KB Home is expecting deliveries to be in the range of 11,000 to 12,500 homes. The company is expecting housing revenues to be in the range of $5.1-$6.1 billion.

KBH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

