Markets
KBH

KB Home Q3 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) reported third-quarter net income of $255.3 million or $2.86 per share, up from $150.1 million or $1.60 per share last year.

Total revenues rose $1.84 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.67 per share and revenues of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

"KB Home achieved record third quarter financial results, with substantial year-over-year growth in revenues, margins and diluted earnings per share," said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although we experienced a shortfall in deliveries relative to our expectation due to extended build times and ongoing supply chain constraints, which will also impact our 2022 fourth quarter, our results demonstrate our larger scale, excellent portfolio of communities and a healthy balance sheet."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KBH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular