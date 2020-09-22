KB Home Q3 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $78.42 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $68.14 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.8% to $1.00 billion from $1.16 billion last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $78.42 Mln. vs. $68.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $1.00 Bln vs. $1.16 Bln last year.

