KB Home Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $59.75 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $30.01 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.3% to $1.08 billion from $0.81 billion last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $59.75 Mln. vs. $30.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.81 Bln last year.

