KB Home Q1 Income Retreats, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $125.50 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $134.26 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $1.38 billion from $1.40 billion last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $125.50 Mln. vs. $134.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.45 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.14 -Revenue (Q1): $1.38 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.20 - $5.90 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.