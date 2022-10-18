KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.15

The board of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.15 per share on the 23rd of November. This means the annual payment will be 2.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

KB Home's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, KB Home was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 32.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 13%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.25 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. KB Home has impressed us by growing EPS at 42% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On KB Home's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about KB Home's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for KB Home you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

