KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of May.

KB Home's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, KB Home has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $48.23. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether KB Home has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. KB Home is paying out just 13% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether KB Home generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 21% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:KBH Historic Dividend May 1st 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see KB Home's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 32% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, KB Home looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. KB Home has delivered 9.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is KB Home worth buying for its dividend? It's great that KB Home is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. KB Home looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that KB Home is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

