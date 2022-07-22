KB Home (NYSE:KBH) jumps 6.3% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 39% over five years, which is below the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 21% in the last year.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, KB Home managed to grow its earnings per share at 40% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 7% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 4.20.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:KBH Earnings Per Share Growth July 22nd 2022

It is of course excellent to see how KB Home has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on KB Home's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, KB Home's TSR for the last 5 years was 46%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that KB Home shareholders are down 19% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 13%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand KB Home better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for KB Home you should be aware of, and 3 of them are potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

