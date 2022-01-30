KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.15

The board of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.15 per share on the 17th of February. This means the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

KB Home's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, KB Home's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 64.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 7.5% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:KBH Historic Dividend January 30th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.25 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. KB Home might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that KB Home has grown earnings per share at 39% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for KB Home (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

