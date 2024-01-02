KB Home (KBH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

KB Home (KBH) closed at $62.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 14.19% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 10.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of KB Home in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 10, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.67, indicating a 32.39% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.61 billion, down 17.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.56% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, KB Home possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KB Home is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.88, so one might conclude that KB Home is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

