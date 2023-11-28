KB Home (KBH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $52.15, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.

The the stock of homebuilder has risen by 21.69% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's gain of 16.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.68%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of KB Home in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.67, marking a 32.39% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, down 17.11% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.90 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion, indicating changes of -24.34% and -8.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for KB Home. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.25% downward. Right now, KB Home possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KB Home is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.57.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

