KB Home (KBH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $40.45, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 0.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KBH as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KBH to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.21 billion, up 12.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $5.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.26% and +41.18%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KBH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, KBH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.6, so we one might conclude that KBH is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that KBH has a PEG ratio of 0.39 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

KB Home (KBH): Free Stock Analysis Report



