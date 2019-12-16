KB Home (KBH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

KB Home (KBH) closed the most recent trading day at $34.78, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 1.07% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 1.21% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

KBH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 9, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 36.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.60 billion, up 18.54% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KBH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. KBH currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KBH has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.23, which means KBH is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, KBH's PEG ratio is currently 1.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KBH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

