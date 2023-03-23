KB Home (KBH) Stock Rises on Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat

KB Home KBH reported better-than-expected results in first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Feb 28, 2023), defying the challenging housing market conditions. Its earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of this leading homebuilder gained 2.7% in the after-market trading session on Mar 22.



Pertaining to the quarterly results, Jeffrey Mezger, chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, “Our revenues were at the high-end of our guidance range and we outperformed both our operating and gross margin expectations. In addition, we further expanded our book value per share, which grew to $44.80, up 27% from a year ago.”



Looking forward, Mezger added, “With our Board of Directors approving a $500 million share repurchase authorization, we have the flexibility to continue to return cash to stockholders, supporting our future earnings per share and return on equity."

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

KBH reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, which topped the consensus estimate of $1.05 by 38.1%. In the year-ago period, the company reported earnings of $1.47 per share.

Total revenues of $1.384 billion also beat the consensus mark of $1.31 billion by 5.9% but dropped by a meager 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Details

Homebuilding: The segment's revenues of $1.379 billion decreased 1.1% from the prior-year quarter. The number of homes delivered of 2,788 units was down 3% from the year-ago period. The average selling price, or ASP, increased 2% from a year ago to $494,500.



Net orders declined 49% to 2,142 units from the prior year. The value of net orders also fell a whopping 53% from the year-ago quarter to $1 billion.



The cancelation rate, as a percentage of gross orders, was 36% compared with 11% a year ago. Quarter-end backlog totaled 7,016 homes, down 41% from the year-ago figure. Further, potential housing revenues from backlog declined 42% from the prior-year period to $3.31 billion.



Nevertheless, the average community count and the ending community count rose 18% and 23% from a year ago to 251 and 256, respectively.



Within homebuilding, the adjusted housing gross margin declined 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 21.8%. The decrease was due to more construction costs as well as the impacts of higher homebuyer concessions, given a softening housing market.



Selling, general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of housing revenues, improved 10 bps from the year-ago figure to 10.1%, reflecting lower expenses on approximately the same revenues. Homebuilding’s operating margin (excluding inventory-related charges) was down 50 bps to 11.7%.



Financial Services: The segment's revenues rose 24.6% year over year to $5.8 million. Pretax income of $6 million, down from $8.4 million reported a year ago.

Financial Position

KB Home had cash and cash equivalents of $260.1 million as of Feb 28, 2023, down from $328.5 million at fiscal 2022-end. The company had a total liquidity of $1.24 billion, including $983 million of available capacity under the unsecured revolving credit facility.



As of the fiscal first-quarter end, the debt-to-capital ratio was 32.6%, down from 33.4% a year ago.



In first-quarter fiscal 2023, it repurchased approximately 2 million shares of its outstanding common stock for $75 million.

2Q23 Guidance

The company expects housing revenues of $1.35-$1.5 billion, whereas it reported $1.71 billion in the year-ago quarter. ASP is likely to be $480,000, suggesting a decline from $494,300 reported a year ago. The homebuilding operating margin (assuming no inventory-related charges) is expected to be between 9.5% and 10.5%. This compares unfavorably with the year-ago figure of 15.4%.



Assuming no inventory-related charges, KB Home expects housing gross margin of 20-21%, whereas it reported 25.3% a year ago. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of housing revenues, are likely to be 10.3-10.8% (up from the year-ago figure of 9.8%). It projects an effective tax rate of 24%. The company expects average community count improvement of 15-20%.

FY23 Guidance

For the full year, it anticipates housing revenues of $5.20-$5.90 billion, indicating a decline from the fiscal 2022 reported level of $6.88 billion. ASP is likely to be $480,000-$490,000, whereas it reported $500,800 a year ago.



The homebuilding operating margin (assuming no inventory-related charges) is expected between 10% and 11%.



Assuming no inventory-related charges, KB Home expects housing gross margin of 20.5-21.5%, whereas it reported 24.8% a year ago. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of housing revenues, are likely to be 10-11%. It projects an effective tax rate of 24%. The company expects average community count improvement in the low-double-digit percentage range.



Return on equity is expected in the low-double digits.

