KB Home (KBH) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know

KB Home (KBH) closed at $61.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.5%.

Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a gain of 17.12% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 13.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of KB Home in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.67, reflecting a 32.39% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.61 billion, showing a 17.11% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% lower. Currently, KB Home is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KB Home has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.48 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.19, which means KB Home is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

