KB Home (KBH) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

KB Home (KBH) closed at $81.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.67%.

The the stock of homebuilder has risen by 3.11% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 3.54% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of KB Home will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.04, indicating a 13.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.73 billion, reflecting an 8.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.38 per share and a revenue of $6.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +19.2% and +6.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for KB Home. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, KB Home holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, KB Home currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.42, which means KB Home is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, KBH's PEG ratio is currently 0.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. KBH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

